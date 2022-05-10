Volodymyr Zelenskyy presents award to bomb-sniffing dog Patron in the presence of Justin Trudeau

A video of a canine getting an award for his unimaginable service in war-battered Ukraine has tugged at individuals’s heartstrings. The canine named Patron acquired an award from Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy within the presence of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The video was posted on the official Twitter deal with of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. “Patron received his recognition. Among those who save the lives of Ukrainians (sic) every day are four-legged heroes. The most famous among them is Patron, a bomb-sniffing dog. In the presence of @JustinTrudeau, @ZelenskyyUa presented him an award ‘For Dedicated Work in the #UAarmy’,” reads the submit shared together with the clip.

The video opens to point out the four-legged hero, alongside together with his handler, standing in entrance of the president and the prime minister. Zelenskyy is then seen handing over the award to the handler. At the tip of the video everyone seems to be seen clapping for the pooch.

Take a have a look at the video:

The video has been posted on May 9. Since being shared, the clip has gathered over 74,000 views and the numbers are solely rising. The submit has additionally prompted individuals to share numerous feedback.

“Two very big things have come out of Ukraine recently for me: music (some amazing performances like the Bach ‘Cello Suite played in a bombed out theatre) and dogs. Patron, but all the others too. Sure signs of good hearts,” wrote a Twitter person. “How Zelenskyy resisted the urge to give Patron some scritches I will never know. But then again, he is demonstrably a much stronger person than most,” shared one other. “Cute hero,” posted a 3rd.

On March 19, the Centre for Strategic Communications and Information Security beneath the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine additionally took to their official Twitter deal with to share a video displaying Patron at work.

“A dog called Patron, who works with SES rescuers in Chernihiv, has helped defuse nearly 90 explosive devices since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. One day, Patron’s story will be turned into a film, but for now, he is faithfully performing his professional duties,” they wrote. Take a have a look at the video:

