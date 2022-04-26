Volta Trucks Unveils Two Smaller Truck Models For Urban Markets

The new fashions will be part of the Volta Zero electrical truck, which enters manufacturing later this 12 months

Commercial electrical car (EV) startup Volta Trucks on Tuesday unveiled two smaller zero-emission truck fashions that can begin manufacturing in 2025, opening extra choices for city deliveries and in EU markets with restrictions for Sunday operations. Stockholm-based Volta Trucks, which additionally operates within the UK, stated it might launch a fleet of check automobiles of its 7.5 tonne and 12 tonne vehicles for patrons in 2024. The new fashions will be part of the startup’s Volta Zero, a 16-tonne fully-electric truck, which is because of begin collection manufacturing later this 12 months, and an 18 tonne mannequin that ought to go into manufacturing in 2023.

In February, Volta Trucks stated it had raised 230 million euros ($247 million) to fund the launch of collection manufacturing of the Volta Zero in late 2022.

Some European Union international locations have bans on vehicles over 7.5 tonnes working on Sundays or holidays, and cities resembling Amsterdam don’t enable vehicles over that weight to guard previous streets and bridges.

While some European cities additionally plan restrictions on diesel business automobiles – Paris will ban them in 2024 – and numerous producers are testing prototypes, there are just about no electrical vehicles in these weight segments obtainable as we speak. Volta Trucks’ 7.5 tonne and 12 tonne fashions might be among the many first to market.

“Our customers tell us that they really appreciate the safety and zero-emission attributes of the 16-tonne Volta Zero, but also need smaller 7.5- and 12-tonne vehicles in their operations,” Volta Trucks’ Chief Executive Essa Al-Saleh stated in an announcement.

The startup presently has orders for round 6,000 electrical vehicles, together with 1,500 ordered by Deutsche Bahn’s logistics unit Schenker.

Volta Trucks plans to make 5,000 vehicles in 2023 and its annual manufacturing ought to rise to 27,000 by 2025.

