Voluntary Program Aiding Families Of Deceased Troopers Ends

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The state of Michigan has ended a decadeslong voluntary program that offered cash to households of deceased troopers.

An official mentioned participation has “declined steadily in modern times” as a result of availability of life insurance coverage and modifications in retirement advantages, in keeping with a March letter obtained by WOOD-TV.

The program started in 1936 and labored this fashion: Troopers, lively or retired, would pay $2 to $5 after an officer’s dying, WOOD-TV mentioned.

Families would get $10,000 to $17,000 relying on the well being of the fund, the TV station mentioned.

Amanda Baker, a state police finances official, mentioned the division had no authority from the Legislature to manage this system and couldn’t discover an outdoor group to take cost of it.

She acknowledged in a letter to individuals that this system offered a “long-standing benefit with historic ties for our retired members.” It was suspended in 2021.

Anyone with a steadiness within the fund due to advance funds will get a refund, Baker mentioned.

“Inside that envelope with the check, there was no explanation, no apologies, there was no breakdown of amounts. It was basically, ‘Here’s your check, trust us and we’re done,’” mentioned Ken Knowlton, a retired detective who had paid into this system for 45 years.

State police stopped enrolling troopers in 2018 however by no means informed retirees who have been nonetheless paying.

