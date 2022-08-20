Volunteers handing out free produce at VA Bedford recognized by WBZ Ice Cream Social

BEDFORD – At the VA Bedford Healthcare, volunteers handed out lots of of baggage of contemporary produce and a few peace of thoughts on Thursday.

“There are some months we’re just barely making it by and this has really been a great help,” mentioned Charles Page, a Navy veteran who got here by the free produce market.

Cars filled with veterans and their households and even some lively service members line up at VA Bedford as soon as a month to select up contemporary vegetables and fruit.

“The price of food and produce has gone up so much and I’m retired and every little bit helps,” mentioned Lenny Penrose, an Army veteran from Billerica.

The groceries are from the Greater Boston Food Bank. The purpose is to deal with meals insecurity with contemporary meals to advertise well being and wellness. But, it additionally means one thing extra.

“They know someone grew it, someone donated it, someone brought it here, someone bagged it. They feel a lot of people in the community have touched that to say we haven’t forgotten you, we care about your service and sacrifice, we want to make your life better so I think a can of peas wouldn’t say the same thing,” mentioned Laurel Holland with VA Bedford Healthcare System.

At the center of the operation are a gaggle of selfless volunteers.

“Knowing we’re doing something right for our veterans who did everything for us – you can do just a little bit and it makes you feel good,” mentioned Karen Blandini.

The volunteers do that on the third Thursday of each month, all yr lengthy, in all types of situations.

“Snow, rain, frigid, high heat and humidity- they’ve been out here through it all,” mentioned Page. “If I could give back anything to them I would.”

That’s why WBZ-TV was so completely satisfied for the possibility to point out them some appreciation with a shock ice cream social gathering.

“I was ecstatic. I was like oh my goodness someone is recognizing us and what we’re doing and ice cream! Who doesn’t want ice cream? It’s wonderful!” mentioned Blandini.

WBZ-TV handed out candy treats to the volunteers and the veterans which had been all donated by Bedford Farms Ice Cream.

“Give them a pat on the back and say hey, the work you do is really appreciated. This is one little gesture we can help out with,” mentioned David Venuti, the proprietor of Bedford Farms Ice Cream.

These volunteers actually deserve it.

The veterans mentioned they are not solely grateful for the meals, however for the sensation they drive away with: “It means that people care and that’s the top thing,” mentioned Penrose.