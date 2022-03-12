Volunteers travel to Poland to help Ukraine refugees

Dozens of volunteers from all over the world have traveled to the small Polish city of Medyka on the border with Ukraine to assist refugees, principally ladies and youngsters who’re fleeing the violence.

Some are additionally there to assist the pets and animals who arrive with their homeowners, or being evacuated.

The street that leads from the Ukrainian border to the small village of Medyka is filled with volunteers making sizzling meals and drinks, providing first help and therapy.

Some provide sweets and candies and leisure for youngsters.

David Fox Pitt from Siobhan belief charity stated that they’re right here to assist Ukrainian refugees but additionally the Polish individuals who have confronted a big inflow of refugees because the Russian invasion of Ukraine began.

Among them was Balwant Signh from United Sikhs group in Seattle, who has been cooking sizzling meals for refugees.

Lillan Boulard, a volunteer from France a couple of days in the past left France along with his good friend to return to the Medyka border crossing and assist dad and mom with infants and youngsters.

He is dressed up because the character Jack Sparrow and tries to place a smile on the face of youngsters.

With Russia’s invasion of Ukraine now in its third week, it compelled about 2.5 million individuals to flee Ukraine as others attempt to search refuge in basements, subway stations and underground shelters across the nation.