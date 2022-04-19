Volvo Car India Hikes Prices By 4 Per Cent Across Its Model Line-Up

Volvo Car India introduced a rise within the costs of its vehicles ranging between ₹ 1 lakh to ₹ 3 lakh throughout all fashions because of rising enter prices strain. The new costs are efficient from April 19, 2022. However, the corporate is dedicated to cost safety for purchasers who’ve booked their vehicles at Volvo dealerships until April 12, 2022. All bookings after this date will entice new costs. The firm had final introduced a worth enhance in the beginning of the yr, owing to the disruption in world provide chains, larger logistic prices, and a risky foreign exchange scenario.

Volvo XC60 now prices ₹ 65.90 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

The new model-wise ex-showroom costs are as follows:

Model Variant Type New Price Old Price Change

Volvo XC40 T4 R Design Petrol ₹ 44.50 lakh ₹ 43.25 lakh 3%

Volvo XC60 B5 Inscription Petrol Mild-Hybrid ₹ 65.90 lakh ₹ 63.50 lakh 4%

Volvo S90 B5 Inscription Petrol Mild-Hybrid ₹ 65.90 lakh ₹ 64.90 lakh 2%

Volvo XC90 B6 Inscription Petrol Mild-Hybrid ₹ 93.90 lakh ₹ 90.90 lakh 3%







Jyoti Malhotra, MD, Volvo Car India stated, “The last few months have seen disruption of global supply chains leading to an increase in inputs and logistics costs. This has adversely impacted Volvo Car India as it has the entire Indian automobile industry. This unprecedented cost increase has compelled us to increase the ex-showroom prices of all our product offerings.”

The 2021 Volvo S90 facelift was launched in February this yr.

0 Comments

As a precursor to changing into an all-electric automobile firm, Volvo Car India transitioned to an all-petrol portfolio, with all diesel fashions being phased out. In India, Volvo has just lately launched the Volvo XC60, Volvo S90, and Volvo XC90 petrol with a 48V mild-hybrid system. The Volvo XC40, Volvo XC60, Volvo S60, and Volvo S90 had been among the many bestselling fashions bought by Volvo within the first half of 2021.

For the newest auto news and reviews, comply with carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.