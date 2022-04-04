Volvo Cars reports 22% decline in sales in March; electrified models rise 36% 

Volvo Car’s international gross sales in March have been made up 35.5 per cent of its Recharge fashions whereas totally electrical automobiles made up 9 per cent of whole gross sales.

Volvo Cars has registered a 22.1% decline in international automobile gross sales within the month of March at 58,677 models regardless of seeing a rise in buyer demand. During the primary quarter, the variety of automobiles offered by the corporate elevated step by step to a complete of 148,295 models as the availability chain constraints continued to slowly ease. However, because of the newest disturbances associated to lack of a particular semi-conductor, the corporate’s second quarter manufacturing is predicted to be briefly affected.

The firm’s March gross sales was made up 35.5 per cent of its Recharge fashions whereas gross sales of totally electrical automobiles made up 9 per cent of whole gross sales. In the primary quarter, Recharge gross sales made up 33.6 per cent of whole gross sales, whereas totally electrical automobiles made up 7.9 per cent.

The auto maker’s gross sales in China declined by 22.6 per cent to 12,378 automobiles in March whereas within the first quarter, it offered 35,698 automobiles in China, a decline of 21.1 per cent in contrast with the identical interval final yr. In Europe, Volvo Cars’ gross sales in March fell 30.4 per cent to 26,954 automobiles, with Recharge fashions making up greater than half of whole European gross sales through the month. Whereas within the first quarter, Volvo Cars offered 65,157 automobiles in Europe, down 25.6 per cent in contrast with the identical interval final yr.

In the US, gross sales reached 9,428 automobiles in March, down 5.0 per cent in contrast with the identical month final yr. In the primary quarter of the yr, Volvo Cars offered 22,757 automobiles within the US, down 16.5 per cent in contrast with the identical interval final yr.

Volvo XC60 turned the corporate’s high promoting mannequin in March with 16,855 automobiles offered, adopted by the XC40 with 17,584 automobiles and the XC90 with gross sales of 9,141 automobiles.

