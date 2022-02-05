Volvo, Northvolt to build new EV battery plant in Sweden

The new 50-gigawatt-hour manufacturing unit will create battery cells particularly developed to be used in pure electrical Volvo and Polestar automobiles.The operation will start in 2025.

Automaker Volvo Cars and battery producer Northvolt will construct their joint battery plant in Gothenburg, western Sweden, the 2 firms stated on Friday.

The new 50-gigawatt-hour (GWh) plant will create as much as 3,000 jobs and make battery cells particularly developed to be used in pure electrical Volvo and Polestar automobiles, the Sweden-based firms stated.

Operations will start in 2025.

The two firms stated final yr they’d type a three way partnership to develop batteries, together with establishing a gigafactory for manufacturing and a analysis and improvement centre, a complete funding of about 30 billion crowns ($3.3 billion). Northvolt and Volvo stated former Tesla executive Adrian Clarke had been appointed to steer the manufacturing firm.

“He comes with a long experience from Tesla as well as around how to build these type of factories,” Northvolt CEO Peter Carlsson, who additionally beforehand labored for Tesla, instructed Reuters.

Volvo Cars head of engineering and operations, Javier Varela, stated access to fossil-free vitality, abilities and infrastructure had been elements for selecting Gothenburg, Volvo’s hometown.

Competition for expertise is fierce, with most battery engineers primarily based in Asia. Tesla and Asian firms equivalent to LG and Samsung SDI are additionally establishing factories in Europe.

Northvolt’s gigafactory within the Swedish city of Skelleftea assembled its first battery cell on the finish of December, making it the primary European firm to design and manufacture a battery in Europe.

Carlsson stated it was operating as deliberate, though he stated world supply-chain issues, semiconductor shortages and the COVID-19 had made it extra of a problem. “It has not been the easiest of times,” he stated.

Volvo Cars, majority-owned by China’s Geely Holding, goals to promote 50% pure electrical automobiles by the center of this decade and totally electrical automobiles solely by 2030.

Northvolt, whose largest shareholder is Volkswagen, has to this point obtained greater than $30 billion value of contracts from clients equivalent to BMW, Fluence, Scania, Volkswagen, Volvo Cars and Polestar.

