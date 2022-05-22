Volvo to integrate more charging functions into its app to simplify EV charging

Through the Volvo Cars app, pure electrical Volvo drivers can discover a whole lot of hundreds of public charging stations across the globe from a broad vary of charging operators.

As the world strikes in the direction of electrical automobiles, Volvo Cars believes that charging an EV needs to be as handy as driving to a petroleum pump and getting a combustion engine automotive fuelled up. Only when it’s simply as straightforward and handy to cost and pay for charging EVs, will shoppers be capable to extensively undertake all-electric vehicles. For this, Volvo Cars is seeking to combine and consolidate all kinds of charging features and fee into its Volvo Cars app.

Through the Volvo Cars app, pure electrical Volvo drivers can discover a whole lot of hundreds of public charging stations across the globe from a broad vary of charging operators, get real-time info on availability of chargers, and pay for his or her charging session by one single interface. With all these services, the carmaker desires to make charging an electrical automobile extra handy than ever earlier than.

In China, Volvo Cars just lately signed agreements with the nation’s three main charging level operators – Star Charge, State Grid and TELD, who collectively cowl greater than 75 per cent of all public charging factors in China. Customers within the nation can discover charging factors, begin charging by scanning a QR code and pay straight within the Volvo Cars app, by main fee providers together with WeChat Pay and Alipay in addition to by utilizing V Point.

In the US, the brand new Volvo Cars app is anticipated to be rolled out earlier than the tip of the yr. It is designed to construct on the already profitable ChargePoint in-car app for US-based Volvo Recharge clients, which permits them to look, navigate and pay for charging at one among over 25,000 charger areas.

Volvo Cars can be aiming to make investments in public charging networks in areas of strategic significance round Europe, because it continues to roll out extra pure electrical vehicles over the time.

