Volvo Trucks is world’s first to use fossil-free steel in its trucks

Volvo Trucks turns into the primary auto producer on this planet to make use of fossil-free metal in its vehicles. The Swedish truck producer has mentioned that the metal has been produced by SSAB and it has been utilized in heavy-duty all-electric Volvo vehicles. The truck producer additionally claims that this fossil-free metal has been produced utilizing utterly new expertise, utilizing hydrogen.

The automaker claims that the fossil-free metal produced with hydrogen might be used within the body rails, upon which all the principle parts are mounted. It additionally mentioned that as the supply of fossil-free metal will increase, it will likely be launched in different components of the vehicles.

Volvo Trucks claims that with this technique 90 per cent of the autos could be recycled. It claims that at the moment, round 30 per cent of the supplies of the brand new vehicles come from recycled supplies. Speaking about this technique, Jessica Sandstrom mentioned that the auto firm is striving to additional decrease its local weather footprint

Volvo group has been emphasising utilizing fossil-free metal in its autos for fairly a while. The step comes as a part of that technique. As a part of its higher goal of reaching carbon neutrality throughout the provision chain and manufacturing course of, Volvo has been emphasising utilizing inexperienced hydrogen for metal manufacturing for its autos. Speaking about utilizing the fossil-free metal within the Volvo electrical vehicles, the automaker claims that it comes with a a lot decrease local weather affect in comparison with conventionally produced metal. It additionally mentioned that the small scale introduction of the fossil-free metal within the automaker’s electrical vehicles will begin within the third quarter of 2022.

Jessica Sandström, Senior Vice President of Product Management, Volvo Trucks, mentioned that the corporate goals to extend using fossil-free supplies in all its vehicles to make them net-zero not solely in operation but additionally by way of uncooked supplies used for making the autos.

