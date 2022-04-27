Von der Leyen denounces Russian gas ‘blackmail’ for stopping deliveries to Poland and Bulgaria

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen Wednesday denounced Russia for utilizing fuel “as an instrument of blackmail” after Gazprom halted shipments of fuel to Poland and Bulgaria.

“This is unjustified and unacceptable,” she stated in a statement. “And it shows once again the unreliability of Russia as a gas supplier.”

The EU is getting ready a sixth spherical of sanctions towards Russia in retaliation for its assault on Ukraine, and is mulling sanctions towards oil. Gas had been off the desk resulting from opposition from many EU nations, led by Germany and Hungary, fearful in regards to the financial influence of such a step.

But Gazprom’s sudden transfer is altering calculations.

Von der Leyen stated EU nations had ready contingency plans for a fuel shutdown, and {that a} assembly of the bloc’s fuel coordination group of nationwide authorities and power companies was going down “right now.”

“We are mapping out our coordinated EU response. We will also continue working with international partners to secure alternative flows,” she stated.

Gazprom stated in a press release this morning that it “has notified Bulgargaz and [Polish utility] PGNiG of the suspension of gas supplies from April 27” after they refused Kremlin calls for to pay for fuel in rubles, one thing they stated violated the phrases of their contracts.

Bulgarian Energy Minister Alexander Nikolov this morning denounced Gazprom for utilizing pure fuel as “a political and economic weapon” and stated his nation can meet the wants of its customers for at the least one month.