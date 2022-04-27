Von der Leyen: EU working ‘intensively’ on new Russia sanctions

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen mentioned the EU is working “intensively” on a plan to hit Vladimir Putin’s regime with a brand new package deal of sanctions because the bloc seeks to finish its reliance on Russian fossil fuels.

Von der Leyen made her feedback throughout a press release to reporters in Brussels after the Kremlin announced it’s reducing off fuel provides to Bulgaria and Poland, which she described as “blackmail.”

“The sixth package of sanctions will come in due time. We’re working intensively on it,” von der Leyen mentioned. “The transfer that Russia did in the present day is mainly a transfer the place Russia hurts itself. The Kremlin is hurting the Russian financial system as a result of they’re reducing off themselves from necessary revenues.

“Nonetheless, we are working hard not only to get rid of the coal, as we have done already, but also we are working on the topic of oil. And you have seen today the question of gas dependency on Russia. We have been working since month to reduce this dependency. It pays off now.”

Von der Leyen mentioned Poland and Bulgaria are receiving fuel provides from their quick EU neighbors, including that the bloc will proceed to construct up storage capability and work to safe different provides from different components of the world.

EU diplomats are assembly to debate the Ukraine disaster, together with the subject of the following Russia sanctions package deal, Wednesday.

The bloc has to date agreed to 5 rounds of sanctions towards Moscow in response to Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, which is now two months previous. But to date there was no settlement on a sweeping plan to hit Russia’s profitable oil and fuel sectors, earnings from which is financing the Kremlin conflict machine.

EU international locations have agreed to part out imports of Russian coal over coming months, however the affect might be far simpler for Putin to soak up than an embargo on oil or fuel.

The query is how tough any sanctions on oil will show to be. The package deal is at the moment being labored on within the Commission, although particulars are unlikely at in the present day’s assembly.

Germany and Hungary are among the many international locations mentioned to have been reluctant to endorse a sweeping plan to dam Russian oil imports to the EU, amid fears such a transfer would ship a extreme blow to their economies. Sanctioning Putin’s fuel trade might be much more troublesome for Germany, which is closely reliant on provides from Russia for its power wants.

In response to the worldwide sanctions, Putin ordered that every one “unfriendly” international locations shopping for Russian fuel must make funds in rubles. Von der Leyen warned on Wednesday that firms paying in rubles for fuel could also be breaching EU sanctions. Her warning got here after a Bloomberg report cited an individual near Gazprom as saying some European firms have been taking steps that will enable them to adjust to Putin’s calls for.

“If this is not foreseen in the contract, to pay in rubles is a breach of our sanctions,” von der Leyen mentioned. “We have roundabout 97 % of all contracts that explicitly stipulate funds in euros or {dollars}, so it’s very clear. And the request from the Russian facet to pay in rubles is a unilateral resolution, and never based on the contracts. Companies with such contracts mustn’t accede to the Russian calls for, this is able to be a breach of the sanctions, so a excessive threat for the businesses.”