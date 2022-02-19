Von der Leyen: Europe’s winter will be fine without Russian gas

Europe can survive this winter regardless of Russian vitality large Gazprom “deliberately” decreasing fuel provides, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stated Saturday.

“Even in case of full disruption of gas supply from Russia, we are on the safe side for this winter,” von der Leyen instructed the Munich Security Conference, noting that Brussels has already diversified its fuel suppliers to be prepared in case Gazprom turns off its faucets.

“For the time being we would be able to replace the Russian gas with LNG [liquefied natural gas] deliveries that we get from our friends all over the world,” she added.

Energy provide is rising as a key aspect in ongoing tensions between Western international locations and Russia as a number of main EU international locations, reminiscent of Germany and Italy, closely rely on Russian fuel.

“A strong European Union cannot be so reliant on an energy supplier that threatens to start a war on our continent. Gazprom, a Russian state-owned company, is deliberately trying to store and deliver as little as possible,” she stated.

The Commission president insisted that Europe is ready to face a doable lower of Russian fuel because of the assistance of different suppliers, together with the U.S., and that European vitality infrastructure may even be used to provide fuel to Ukraine, if wanted.

Von der Leyen additionally warned that Europe ought to speed up its transition to sustainable vitality sources, additionally as a option to be impartial from Russian fuel.

“We must diversify both our suppliers and our energy sources,” she stated, noting that “we are doubling down on renewables” and that “this will increase Europe’s strategic independence for energy.”