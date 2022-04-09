Von der Leyen gives Ukraine questionnaire for EU accession discussions

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen made a symbolic gesture to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy that might kickstart his nation’s membership within the bloc in her first go to to Kyiv because the struggle began.

In a joint press convention, Von der Leyen gave Zelenskyy a questionnaire that marked the start line for a membership resolution. “It will not, as usual, be a matter of years to form this opinion but I think a matter of weeks,” she said.

Zelenskyy then laughed and added that it would take his team only a week to answer the questions.

Speaking at the press conference, Von der Leyen said that “Russia will descend into financial, monetary, and technological decay, whereas Ukraine is marching in direction of the European future, that is what I see.”

Earlier that day, Von der Leyen visited Bucha – where Russian forces killed hundreds of civilians before they pulled out of the Kyiv region. She then said that Bucha revealed the “merciless face” of the Russian army.

Russia denies targeting civilians in the city. Instead, it argued that the images were the result of a “monstrous forgery”.

EU chief diplomat Josep Borrell additionally accompanied Von der Leyen on the journey. And he stated that he hoped that within the subsequent couple of days, the EU may give the nation €500 million for army help.

Borrell additionally introduced that the EU’s ambassador would return to Kyiv.