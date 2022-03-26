Von der Leyen meets youth climate activists to talk about Russian energy

The combat to assist Europe break away from its Russian power habit continued Saturday when activists from the Greta Thunberg-inspired Fridays for Future motion met with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

The activists — together with a Ukrainian refugee — spoke with von der Leyen about accelerating the EU’s shift to renewables, the challenges concerned in persuading reticent member states akin to Hungary to again a Russian oil embargo, and tentatively mentioned assembly once more at a convention in April.

This marks the third assembly between the motion and von der Leyen since its inception in 2018, and comes after FFF activists met Polish conservative MEPs final week to debate a Russian oil embargo, overturning a longstanding rivalry between the 2 sides. It additionally follows negotiations between EU leaders on weaning themselves off Russian power at a European Council summit, which resulted in an EU-U.S. agreement on Friday to extend the bloc’s imports of liquefied pure fuel from the U.S.

“It was incredibly interesting to hear her strongly committed to shifting away from fossil fuels,” Dominika Lasota, a 20-year-old activist from Poland mentioned of the assembly with von der Leyen. “She views that now perhaps is the moment to finally abandon the destructive sources of energy.”

“We need to set up a new normal … and make sure when the last bomb falls on Ukraine it will also mean the end of the fossil fuel system that has been at the foundation of the crisis,” Lasota mentioned.

The activists additionally addressed how the EU ought to shield Ukrainian refugee rights in the long run. Lasota mentioned von der Leyen “believes now is a lesson and a moment to think about Europe’s approach to people seeking refuge in the EU equally and differently to what has been there in 2015.” More than 3.5 million refugees have crossed into the EU from Ukraine since Vladimir Putin’s warfare started greater than a month in the past.

“Many of the things that seemed impossible within the EU are now some things we’re discussing actively,” Lasota mentioned.

The 4 activists on the assembly included 16-year-old Ukrainian campaigner Arina Bilai, who fled from Kyiv to Warsaw one week in the past, in addition to Hungary’s Lili Aschenbrenner and German activist Luisa Neubauer.

“Europe needs to get rid of fossil fuels,” said von der Leyen on Twitter following the assembly. “Rolling out renewables quickly can help us become independent of the Russian gas, oil and coal which Putin uses to finance his war machine.”

The activists mentioned they’d agreed to remain involved with von der Leyen.