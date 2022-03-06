Von der Leyen noncommital on Ukrainian EU membership, banning Russian energy imports

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Sunday declined to say whether or not and when Ukraine could be given European Union membership, and refused to reply whether or not the EU would ponder a complete ban on imports of oil and fuel from Russia.

She mentioned the Ukrainian folks “belong in the European family,” however added that “this would take time,” in an interview with CNN. Asked when the earliest doable date for accession could be, she mentioned, “This is hard to say … Reforms have to be done, processes have to be set up.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday filed a symbolic utility to the EU, asking for his nation’s membership to be fast-tracked. Georgia and Moldova have additionally filed functions.

EU membership is a years-long course of that requires nations to adjust to each legislative and sensible adjustments. Other nations whose membership bids have been pending — equivalent to Montenegro and North Macedonia — may probably be resentful if different functions get fast-tracked.

Von der Leyen additionally refused to say whether or not a ban on imports of Russian oil and fuel — on which the bloc closely depends for its vitality provide — could be an choice the EU is ready to take.

Instead, she mentioned that “we have to get rid of the dependency [on] fossil fuels from Russia. We’re just discussing in the European Union a strategic approach, a plan on how to accelerate investments into renewables, how to diversify our energy supply for example with you, our friends in the U.S. for LNG gas … and other friends around the world, how to invest heavily in biogas and in hydrogen that is homegrown. This is not only a strategic investment into our energy security but it is also good for the climate.”

The Commission will subsequent week define an inventory of actions for dialogue by EU leaders on the best way to scale back the bloc’s vitality dependency on Russia.