Von der Leyen: Russia oil sanctions won’t be approved at EU summit

DAVOS, Switzerland — European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has dominated out reaching an EU-wide settlement on banning Russian oil imports at subsequent week’s European Council summit.

In an interview with POLITICO on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, von der Leyen stated she didn’t need to increase “false expectations” of a deal being struck subsequent week.

“I think it is not an appropriate topic to be solved on the European Council because it’s very technical what we’re discussing,” she stated. “We’re talking about landlocked international locations that want different provide through pipeline, so it’s important to communicate in regards to the funding within the pipelines, to extend the provision, and we’re speaking about refineries that should be up to date, and funding and renewable power.”

Her feedback come after Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán stated he wouldn’t talk about Russian sanctions on the May 30-31 summit.

Imposing sanctions on Russian oil marks a key take a look at of the EU’s credibility. It is nearly three weeks since von der Leyen proposed a “complete ban” on all imports of Russian crude oil and refined fuels, in an effort to chop off a profitable stream of income that helps Vladimir Putin fund his invasion of Ukraine.

Despite quite a few rounds of talks, and the supply of extra time to arrange itself for a ban, Hungary has held up a deal on sanctions among the many 27 EU international locations. Budapest has warned that banning Russian oil would inflict a devastating blow on the Hungarian financial system.

Orbán’s authorities has urged it would value as a lot as €15-18 billion to maneuver away from its reliance on Russian oil, together with overhauling refinery and pipeline infrastructure. Talks have been ongoing in Brussels about the right way to respond to Hungary’s calls for for money.

“There is a political element that might be discussed — this is, how much are the other 26 [member countries] willing to concede as investment to Hungary, but the first and foremost difficulties are the technical ones we’re discussing right now,” von der Leyen stated.

Asked if she anticipated the difficulty to be mentioned at subsequent week’s summit, she stated: “I do not expect it, I do not want to raise false expectations here.”

Von der Leyen additionally indicated she would communicate to Orbán within the coming days.

“I visited him in Budapest to know what the implications are, and objectively it’s a robust and tough technical drawback. Of course there may be at all times politics in it, however it’s primarily a technical drawback and naturally, we’re in fixed contact with the 2 cupboards, as a result of it’s … very technical what has to go ahead.”

She added: “If needed I’m at all times in contact with him through phone.”