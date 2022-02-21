Von der Leyen: Russia set to lose financial markets access if it attacks Ukraine

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen warned Sunday night that Russia would “in precept be reduce off from the worldwide monetary markets” and could be denied entry to main exporting items if it assaults Ukraine.

Disclosing particulars of sanctions the EU is making ready, von der Leyen instructed Germany’s ARD public tv that measures would hit “all goods we make that Russia urgently needs to modernize and diversify its economy, where we are globally dominant and they have no replacement.”

Despite Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s plea Saturday for immediate sanctions from the U.S., Von der Leyen mentioned that the EU would not impose penalties till Russia strikes. “The move to sanctions is so enormous and consequential that we know we must always give Russia a chance to return to diplomacy and the negotiating table,” she mentioned. “This window is still open.”

Meanwhile, U.Ok. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Sunday {that a} Russian invasion would result in sweeping financial sanctions on Russian corporations, stopping them from buying and selling with U.S. {dollars} and U.Ok. kilos. The affect of sanctions will prolong past Putin’s inside circle to “all companies and organizations of strategic importance to Russia,” Johnson instructed the BBC.

The powerful discuss comes whereas Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron had two cellphone calls Sunday in a bid to defuse rising tensions, as Russia menaces Ukraine with greater than 100,000 troops and navy {hardware} poised on the border. During the second name, in line with a French abstract the Kremlin agreed “in principle” to a disaster summit with U.S. President Joe Biden. The White House agreed to the assembly “in principle” as properly.

Potential EU sanctions are set to dominate the EU overseas affairs ministers assembly Monday morning, which Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba will be part of. “We believe that there are good and legitimate reasons to impose some of the sanctions now, to demonstrate that the European Union is not only talking the talk about sanctions, but also walking the walk,” Kuleba mentioned in Brussels forward of the assembly.

