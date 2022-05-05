Von der Leyen’s team scrambles to find Russia oil ban compromise

Negotiations are intensifying amongst EU international locations over plans for a brand new Russia sanctions bundle and diplomats are bracing themselves for talks to tug on late into Friday evening — and even past.

The EU government is attempting to win over Hungary and Slovakia to help its proposal for an entire ban on Russian oil, in an effort to inflict most financial strain on Vladimir Putin over his invasion of Ukraine.

European diplomats had hoped the bloc’s sixth sanctions bundle can be authorised on Friday when EU ambassadors will collect for his or her newest spherical of formal talks.

But the wrangling over how lengthy international locations will get to wean themselves off Russian oil might even drag into the weekend, in accordance with a number of EU diplomats.

“I’d guess that it’ll be quite a long session tomorrow,” one diplomat mentioned Thursday. “I can’t exclude that it’ll go into the weekend.”

“We will have a long night on Friday,” one other EU diplomat agreed.

As an anticipated ad-hoc assembly of EU ambassadors on Thursday did not occur, negotiations between the European Commission and EU international locations are as a substitute going down over telephone traces and in one-on-one discussions.

While reaching consensus is proving exhausting work, Brussels diplomats are nonetheless optimistic that the sanctions bundle will recover from the road within the days forward.

“You can never be 100 percent certain, but it’s more likely than not,” one of many diplomats mentioned. Another mentioned he anticipated a political deal on Friday evening and formal adoption of the bundle on Saturday.

But whether or not that timeline is real looking will depend upon two gamers specifically: Hungary and Slovakia.

The Commission despatched out its sanctions proposals late Tuesday evening. On Wednesday, it launched into a primary high-level political dialogue with the 27 EU international locations — and each Slovakia and Hungary swiftly rejected the plans, arguing that they wanted extra time to part out Russian oil than foreseen.

The plans foresee a phaseout of crude oil inside six months and refined fuels by the top of the yr. Under the present draft, Hungary and Slovakia get yet another yr earlier than the embargo kicks in to account for his or her dependency on Russian oil.

The two international locations are pushing again towards that timeframe, saying they want longer — and it seems like they may very well be profitable. According to a different EU diplomat, Hungary and Slovakia might get one other yr to organize.

But different international locations might additionally profit from the flexibleness, the EU diplomat mentioned, with the Czech Republic and Bulgaria lining up for a doubtlessly longer phaseout interval.

That may very well be a tough capsule to swallow for different international locations, which argue that the proposed ban because it stands already begins too late.