Vote-grabbing budget neglects nation and dodges real needs

Floods assist ought to be precedence, not funds giveaways Mandy Nolan’s column detailing the loss, the distress and the human face of the floods stands in stark distinction to the funds night time pictures of “smug men in suits”, as she describes them (“As the waters rise, so too the anger and despair”, March 30). Beaming politicians pose for the cameras and distribute largesse to everybody besides these determined victims of the latest floods. Climate change is ignored, regional areas forgotten (until they’re in marginal electorates) and there appears to be no coordinated authorities response to this catastrophic catastrophe. How can or not it’s, in a rich nation like Australia, that susceptible flood victims have acquired treasured little authorities help for weeks after the flood, with one other one looming? Are these within the Canberra bubble so hard-hearted that they’ve completely forgotten the unprecedented scale of human struggling in these flood-affected areas as they lie, dry and heat, of their taxpayer-funded inns, congratulating themselves on their vote-buying funds? Merona Martin, Meroo Meadow The kids’s present Peppa Pig exhibits the principle character’s favorite exercise is leaping in muddy puddles all the time adopted by a bubbly tub and a heat mattress. I’m certain the folks of the Northern Rivers and south-east Queensland dealing with their second inundation in as many weeks wish to comply with go well with (“‘Here we go again’: Northern NSW braces for more floods”, March 30). The funds lacked emergency funds to revive their properties or rehouse them the place there’s electrical energy and sizzling water to not point out dry bedding and heat garments. How way more abject distress can these folks endure earlier than the fits within the Canberra bubble get their minds off electioneering and do one thing in regards to the floods and their root trigger – local weather change. Stephanie Edwards, Roseville Politicians are avoiding blame for local weather change initiated catastrophes with the perennial cry: “No one could have predicted this”. I’m calling it proper now! The subsequent 10 years might be stuffed with way more: flood, drought, bushfire, illness, species extinction, famine, polar melting, coral bleaching.

It might be exacerbated by persevering with unaddressed local weather change and it’ll have an effect on the poor, the deprived and the unprepared. And it can kill many, many individuals. Allan Kreuiter, Roseville On Wednesday, the flood levee at Lismore was breached for the second time in 4 weeks. Evacuation orders had been re-issued for the CBD, North Lismore, South Lismore and East Lismore. SES and Defence private had been out once more saving lives and property. Evacuation centres had been reopened for flood victims. Last month’s flood was deemed a “one in 3500 year flood” by Barnaby Joyce. I’d prefer to ask him what’s this one? Kevin Bell, Repentance Creek

Salute to voice towards playing Sydney is the cash laundering capital of the world and its shameless attraction to playing is not any higher exemplified than this unenviable status (“Minister queries future of casinos in NSW after inquiry evidence”, March 30). It is refreshing that Rob Stokes has publicly questioned “the illusory and ephemeral benefits” of casinos, however way more have to be performed. Not simply with a closed authorities inquiry into cash laundering at pubs and golf equipment, however we additionally want to deal with the normalisation of playing itself within the Australian psyche. Note the countless commercials on free- to-air TV after 6pm. No surprise we’re going to the canine, actually. Peter Neufeld, Mosman At final, a lone voice from the wilderness of Parliament. A person of braveness and conviction and an ethical backbone to match. Your feedback on casinos echoes the sentiments of many locally. I salute you. Gus Houng Lee, Eastwood Fuel independence If ever there was a time to get critical in regards to the transition to gas independence, it’s now (“‘Twiggy’ Forrest bills himself as Europe’s ‘Putin solution’ in $50b hydrogen deal”, smh.com.au, March 30). We can see Europe held hostage to Putin’s fuel provides. Australia’s petrol reserves are held within the USA. The quicker the world turns into self-sufficient in inexhaustible renewable power the much less we might want to kowtow to Russia, the Middle East, or wherever dictators take over. Brenton White, Mosman

Senator Concetta Fierravanti-Wells' social conservatism might typically seem out of step with the zeitgeist, however her views on the Prime Minster are certainly pitch excellent ("Morrison a 'bully' who's not fit to be PM, outgoing Liberal senator says", smh.com.au March 30) A extremely educated and clever lady, her evaluation of Scott Morrison as an individual with no "moral compass" is damning. As somebody seemingly with neither conviction nor widespread empathy, Morrison's days have to be numbered when considered one of his personal assaults with such surgical precision. Brian Haisman, Winmalee I think that there are numerous voters who've related ideas about Morrison, an "autocrat", a "bully", and a person with out a "moral compass", as shared by Fierravanti-Wells. Regardless of her criticisms, the Prime Minister may have used this chance to replicate on the contribution of the Senator over the previous six years, proven some grace, then shut his mouth. Elizabeth Starr, Abbotsford

Gender bias The National Gallery’s assortment coverage based mostly on gender is a step too far (“Gender plan framed to impress”, March 30). Musicians auditioning for a spot in an orchestra play screened from selectors in order that selections are made solely on the standard of their efficiency. Why not current works for potential acquisition with out figuring out the artist if the gallery is so involved to keep away from gender bias? Judith Campbell, Drummoyne Royal fake pas Whatever respect I had for the Queen disappeared after I heard she attended Prince Philip’s memorial service, strolling down the aisle on the arm of the disgraced Prince Andrew (“The Queen’s favourite son is back by her side, but ‘The Firm’ is furious”, smh.com.au, March 30), And this within the bastion of the Church of England. Della Strathen, Bowral

Love and violence “There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness”; Will Smith is quoted as saying (“Smith apologises to Rock”, March 30). This follows related heartfelt statements from the Academy and others within the business. Yet the identical award ceremony commemorated 50 years of The Godfather and welcomed the celebs of Pulp Fiction in the course of the night time. Am I lacking one thing? Steve Fortey, Avoca Beach The extreme protection of “the slap” on the Oscars and the next statements that they don’t condone violence is a mockery of the truth that Hollywood produces gratuitously violent films within the title revenue, utilizing pompous, overpaid and over-indulged actors. Neil Alexander, Grays Point The #MeToo motion revolutionised the facility play between women and men by redefining the facility steadiness (Letters, March 30). Perhaps ladies didn’t must concern male bullies as the facility of phrases has now changed bodily violence. Unfortunately, your correspondent takes us again to the darkish ages when ladies may solely depend on a person to guard them. If Chris Rock had been a lady would Will Smith’s response been acceptable? If the reply is not any, maybe it’s time males realized different types of battle decision. Sally Shepard, Nelson Bay

Ties that bind Thank you, Chris Uhlmann on your name to “unite and focus on what binds us”. Not for the reason that Second World War have we performed so. In these troubled occasions, we want this greater than ever (“Unite and focus on what binds us”, March 30). Andrew Macintosh, Cromer Coffee problem I used to be simply recovering from Tuesday’s rainfall prediction of 445ml for NSW after I noticed Elizabeth Jones’ problem to beat $2 a cup for dwelling filtered espresso and puzzled if a couple of extra decimal factors had been misplaced: $10 for 200gms of espresso, $2.20 for 40 massive filter papers, a couple of cents extra for milk, sugar, electrical energy, water (Letters, March 30). At a really conservative estimate of 15 cups per packet that’s 75c a cup and could possibly be halved with espresso purchased on particular and never as robust.

Derrick Barclay, Ashfield Coffee made in Pyrex glass plungers was all the fad. There have to be many a kitchen cabinet like mine, with 4 of varied sizes pining away, ready to be liked and needed once more. Lorna Denham, New Lambton Heights

Wrong Robert Although federal frontbencher Stuart Robert is just not precisely my favorite minister (Letters, March 30), I have to come to his defence when he’s accused of one thing he hasn’t performed. Robert is just not the NSW Planning Minister. The bloke who ditched the requirement to think about the dangers of fires and floods earlier than constructing new properties in NSW is our state minister Anthony Roberts. Col Shephard, Yamba Hard to deal with I’ve a Welsh first title, which implies snow, sadly I married a person of Italian extraction with a troublesome title with a silent “g” e.g. tagliatelle (Letters, March 30). Now each time I’ve to be referred to as into a physician’s surgical procedure, I do know when it’s my title as I watch the individual struggling to determine how you can pronounce it. How I want my mom had settled for Jane as my dad had wished. Eira Battaglia, Seaforth I’ve spent my life correcting individuals who assume I can’t pronounce or spell my first title. A receptionist dramatic entry into my new physician’s room, breathlessly saying my Medicare card had the fallacious title, was well-timed – I used to be mid congratulating the doc for not addressing me as Geraldine. Gerardine Grace, Leura