Vote-grabbing budget neglects nation and dodges real needs

Floods support must be precedence, not finances giveaways Mandy Nolan’s column detailing the loss, the distress and the human face of the floods stands in stark distinction to the finances evening images of “smug men in suits”, as she describes them (“As the waters rise, so too the anger and despair”, March 30). Beaming politicians pose for the cameras and distribute largesse to everybody besides these determined victims of the current floods. Climate change is ignored, regional areas forgotten (except they’re in marginal electorates) and there appears to be no coordinated authorities response to this catastrophic catastrophe. How can or not it’s, in a rich nation like Australia, that susceptible flood victims have acquired treasured little authorities help for weeks after the flood, with one other one looming? Are these within the Canberra bubble so hard-hearted that they’ve completely forgotten the unprecedented scale of human struggling in these flood-affected areas as they lie, dry and heat, of their taxpayer-funded accommodations, congratulating themselves on their vote-buying finances? Merona Martin, Meroo Meadow The kids’s present Peppa Pig reveals the principle character’s favorite exercise is leaping in muddy puddles all the time adopted by a bubbly bathtub and a heat mattress. I’m positive the folks of the Northern Rivers and south-east Queensland going through their second inundation in as many weeks want to observe go well with (“‘Here we go again’: Northern NSW braces for more floods”, March 30). The finances lacked emergency funds to revive their houses or rehouse them the place there may be electrical energy and scorching water to not point out dry bedding and heat garments. How far more abject distress can these folks endure earlier than the fits within the Canberra bubble get their minds off electioneering and do one thing concerning the floods and their root trigger – local weather change. Stephanie Edwards, Roseville Politicians are avoiding blame for local weather change initiated catastrophes with the perennial cry: “No one could have predicted this”. I’m calling it proper now! The subsequent 10 years will probably be crammed with far more: flood, drought, bushfire, illness, species extinction, famine, polar melting, coral bleaching.

It will probably be exacerbated by persevering with unaddressed local weather change and it’ll have an effect on the poor, the deprived and the unprepared. And it would kill many, many individuals. Allan Kreuiter, Roseville On Wednesday, the flood levee at Lismore was breached for the second time in 4 weeks. Evacuation orders had been re-issued for the CBD, North Lismore, South Lismore and East Lismore. SES and Defence private had been out once more saving lives and property. Evacuation centres had been reopened for flood victims. Last month’s flood was deemed a “one in 3500 year flood” by Barnaby Joyce. I’d wish to ask him what’s this one? Kevin Bell, Repentance Creek

Salute to voice towards playing Sydney is the cash laundering capital of the world and its shameless attraction to playing is not any higher exemplified than this unenviable repute (“Minister queries future of casinos in NSW after inquiry evidence”, March 30). It is refreshing that Rob Stokes has publicly questioned “the illusory and ephemeral benefits” of casinos, however far more have to be carried out. Not simply with a closed authorities inquiry into cash laundering at pubs and golf equipment, however we additionally want to deal with the normalisation of playing itself within the Australian psyche. Note the limitless commercials on free- to-air TV after 6pm. No surprise we’re going to the canine, actually. Peter Neufeld, Mosman At final, a lone voice from the wilderness of Parliament. A person of braveness and conviction and an ethical backbone to match. Your feedback on casinos echoes the emotions of many locally. I salute you. Gus Houng Lee, Eastwood Fuel independence If ever there was a time to get critical concerning the transition to gas independence, it’s now (“‘Twiggy’ Forrest bills himself as Europe’s ‘Putin solution’ in $50b hydrogen deal”, smh.com.au, March 30). We can see Europe held hostage to Putin’s fuel provides. Australia’s petrol reserves are held within the USA. The quicker the world turns into self-sufficient in inexhaustible renewable vitality the much less we might want to kowtow to Russia, the Middle East, or wherever dictators take over. Brenton White, Mosman

Illustration: Matt Golding Credit: Pitch good Senator Concetta Fierravanti-Wells’ social conservatism could typically seem out of step with the zeitgeist, however her views on the Prime Minster are certainly pitch good (“Morrison a ‘bully’ who’s not fit to be PM, outgoing Liberal senator says”, smh.com.au March 30) A extremely educated and clever lady, her evaluation of Scott Morrison as an individual with no “moral compass” is damning. As somebody seemingly with neither conviction nor frequent empathy, Morrison’s days have to be numbered when certainly one of his personal assaults with such surgical precision. Brian Haisman, Winmalee I think that there are various voters who’ve related ideas about Morrison, an “autocrat”, a “bully”, and a person with out a “moral compass”, as shared by Fierravanti-Wells. Regardless of her criticisms, the Prime Minister might have used this chance to mirror on the contribution of the Senator over the previous six years, proven some grace, then shut his mouth. Elizabeth Starr, Abbotsford

Gender bias The National Gallery’s assortment coverage based mostly on gender is a step too far (“Gender plan framed to impress”, March 30). Musicians auditioning for a spot in an orchestra play screened from selectors in order that selections are made solely on the standard of their efficiency. Why not current works for potential acquisition with out figuring out the artist if the gallery is so involved to keep away from gender bias? Judith Campbell, Drummoyne Royal fake pas Whatever respect I had for the Queen disappeared once I heard she attended Prince Philip’s memorial service, strolling down the aisle on the arm of the disgraced Prince Andrew (“The Queen’s favourite son is back by her side, but ‘The Firm’ is furious”, smh.com.au, March 30), And this within the bastion of the Church of England. Della Strathen, Bowral

Love and violence “There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness”; Will Smith is quoted as saying (“Smith apologises to Rock”, March 30). This follows related heartfelt statements from the Academy and others within the business. Yet the identical award ceremony commemorated 50 years of The Godfather and welcomed the celebs of Pulp Fiction throughout the evening. Am I lacking one thing? Steve Fortey, Avoca Beach The extreme protection of “the slap” on the Oscars and the following statements that they don’t condone violence is a mockery of the truth that Hollywood produces gratuitously violent motion pictures within the identify revenue, utilizing pompous, overpaid and over-indulged actors. Neil Alexander, Grays Point The #MeToo motion revolutionised the facility play between women and men by redefining the facility stability (Letters, March 30). Perhaps girls didn’t must worry male bullies as the facility of phrases has now changed bodily violence. Unfortunately, your correspondent takes us again to the darkish ages when girls might solely depend on a person to guard them. If Chris Rock had been a lady would Will Smith’s response been acceptable? If the reply is not any, maybe it’s time males realized different types of battle decision. Sally Shepard, Nelson Bay

Ties that bind Thank you, Chris Uhlmann to your name to “unite and focus on what binds us”. Not because the Second World War have we carried out so. In these troubled occasions, we’d like this greater than ever (“Unite and focus on what binds us”, March 30). Andrew Macintosh, Cromer Coffee problem I used to be simply recovering from Tuesday’s rainfall prediction of 445ml for NSW once I noticed Elizabeth Jones’ problem to beat $2 a cup for house filtered espresso and questioned if a couple of extra decimal factors had been misplaced: $10 for 200gms of espresso, $2.20 for 40 massive filter papers, a couple of cents extra for milk, sugar, electrical energy, water (Letters, March 30). At a really conservative estimate of 15 cups per packet that’s 75c a cup and might be halved with espresso purchased on particular and never as sturdy.

Derrick Barclay, Ashfield Coffee made in Pyrex glass plungers was once all the fashion. There have to be many a kitchen cabinet like mine, with 4 of varied sizes pining away, ready to be liked and wished once more. Lorna Denham, New Lambton Heights

Wrong Robert Although federal frontbencher Stuart Robert will not be precisely my favorite minister (Letters, March 30), I need to come to his defence when he’s accused of one thing he hasn’t carried out. Robert will not be the NSW Planning Minister. The bloke who ditched the requirement to contemplate the dangers of fires and floods earlier than constructing new houses in NSW is our state minister Anthony Roberts. Col Shephard, Yamba Hard to deal with I’ve a Welsh first identify, which implies snow, sadly I married a person of Italian extraction with a troublesome identify with a silent “g” e.g. tagliatelle (Letters, March 30). Now at any time when I’ve to be known as into a physician’s surgical procedure, I do know when it’s my identify as I watch the individual struggling to determine easy methods to pronounce it. How I want my mom had settled for Jane as my dad had wished. Eira Battaglia, Seaforth I’ve spent my life correcting individuals who suppose I can’t pronounce or spell my first identify. A receptionist dramatic entry into my new physician’s room, breathlessly saying my Medicare card had the flawed identify, was well-timed – I used to be mid congratulating the doc for not addressing me as Geraldine. Gerardine Grace, Leura