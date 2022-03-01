Vote now for Asia’s best managed companies! | best companies, management, excellence, publicly listed | FinanceAsia

The FinanceAsia workforce is delighted to announce that our annual ballot, which investigates Asia’s greatest firms is open for voting!

We worth the enter of traders and analysts alike in creating this invaluable benchmark of the area’s most influential firms, their efficiency and company behaviour in opposition to their peer group.

We invite our readers to take part by nominating any Asia-based publicly-listed firm that’s main in its sector. It is perhaps that the corporate impresses by way of current deal execution, inside construction, accomplished transactions, ongoing technique, or maybe ESG credentials.

We need to hear from you! Click here to take part.

Poll outcomes might be revealed through the FinanceAsia web site and can present traders globally with distinctive perception into Asia’s best-managed firms, each by nation / market and by business sector.



Key dates

Open for Nomination: Thursday, 3 March 2022

Nomination Deadline: Thursday, 7 April 2022

Results

North Asia, Southeast Asia and South Asia: Monday, 25 April 2022

Regional: Tuesday, 26 April 2022