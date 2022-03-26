Vote of no confidence: Speaker of Parliament rejects DA call for secret ballot on Ramaphosa Cabinet | News24

National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has declined a request by the DA for secret poll.

Mapisa-Nqakula has written to the DA’s Natasha Mazzone to say no the social gathering’s request.

Mazzone stated in an preliminary letter to the Speaker that the key poll voting process would guarantee absolute safety and freedom of vote.

National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has shot down a request by the DA for a secret poll process through the movement of no confidence in President Cyril Ramaphosa and his Cabinet.

Mapisa-Nqakula has written to DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone to refuse the social gathering’s request.

“Having considered all relevant factors and the contents of your letter, I am not persuaded that there is a proper basis to conclude that any member would not be able to freely and consciously express an open vote different from their party’s preference and feel secure that they have done so in keeping with their oath of allegiance to the Constitution,” she stated.

In an preliminary letter to the Speaker, Mazzone stated that the key poll voting process on the movement would guarantee absolute safety and freedom of vote and additional states that there isn’t any probability {that a} member would arise towards their chief whip to vote in another way.

Mapisa-Nqakula stated she had given consideration to related court docket judgments coping with the query of secret balloting for motions of no confidence.

“It is clear from these judgments that I should consider the prevailing environment in the country and how these circumstances might negatively impact the ability of members to exercise their vote freely.”

She stated she had additionally thought of every of the assorted elements set out in these judgments, which have been to be thought of within the train of her discretion.

“I am concerned that a secret voting procedure may facilitate the possibility of negative practices aimed at influencing members to vote in a particular manner since members will be shielded from scrutiny and accountability to the people they represent to exercise that constitutional duty,” she stated.

Last month, the Speaker additionally refused the African Transformation Movement’s (ATM) request for a secret poll on the movement of no confidence within the president.

The DA introduced a movement of no confidence towards Cabinet ministers in February.

The movement towards the president and his Cabinet might be debated subsequent week.

