Voter turnout exceeds 43% at referendum in Kazakhstan – CEC (UPDATE)
According to the info supplied by the regional, cities of
republican significance, the capital commissions, as of 12.00 on
June 5, 2022, 43.70% of the full variety of residents included in
the lists obtained ballots, Trend experiences citing Central election fee of
Kazakhstan.
Including: in Akmola area – 41.31%, in Aktobe area – 41.14%,
in Almaty area – 43.05%, in Atyrau area – 37.33%, in West
Kazakhstan area – 47.58%, in Zhambyl area – 55.15%, in
Karaganda area – 51.60%, in Kostanay area – 49.96%, in
Kyzylorda area – 48.73 %, in Mangystau area – 36.02 %, in
Pavlodar area – 51.17%, in North Kazakhstan area – 58.25%, in
Turkestan area – 46.69 %, in East Kazakhstan area – 48.86 %, in
Nursultan – 37.03 %, in Almaty – 20.14 %, in Shymkent – 44.61 %
The subsequent operational info will likely be offered at 14.00.
09:55 (GMT+4) According to the info submitted
by the regional, cities of republican significance, the capital
commissions, as of 10.00 a.m. on June 5, 2022, 28.59% of the full
variety of residents included within the lists obtained poll, Trend experiences citing Central
election fee of Kazakhstan.
Including: in Akmola area – 26.63%, in Aktobe area – 25.62%,
in Almaty area – 28.53%, in Atyrau area – 29.87%, in West
Kazakhstan area – 32.20%, in Zhambyl area – 32.16%, in
Karaganda area – 33.56%, in Kostanay area – 30.14%, in
Kyzylorda area – 28.87 %, in Mangystau area – 23.67%, in
Pavlodar area – 33.14%, in North Kazakhstan area – 34.17 %, in
Turkestan area – 33.15 %, in East Kazakhstan area – 29.88%, in
Nur–Sultan – 24.18 %, in Almaty – 13.91 %, in Shymkent – 34.19
%.
Further info on the turnout of residents to the polling
stations will likely be given at 12.00, 14.00, 16.00, 18.00 and 20.00
in response to the time of the capital. Information on the
preliminary outcomes of the turnout of residents will likely be offered at
22.00.