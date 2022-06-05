Voter turnout exceeds 43% at referendum in Kazakhstan – CEC (UPDATE)

According to the info supplied by the regional, cities of

republican significance, the capital commissions, as of 12.00 on

June 5, 2022, 43.70% of the full variety of residents included in

the lists obtained ballots, Trend experiences citing Central election fee of

Kazakhstan.

Including: in Akmola area – 41.31%, in Aktobe area – 41.14%,

in Almaty area – 43.05%, in Atyrau area – 37.33%, in West

Kazakhstan area – 47.58%, in Zhambyl area – 55.15%, in

Karaganda area – 51.60%, in Kostanay area – 49.96%, in

Kyzylorda area – 48.73 %, in Mangystau area – 36.02 %, in

Pavlodar area – 51.17%, in North Kazakhstan area – 58.25%, in

Turkestan area – 46.69 %, in East Kazakhstan area – 48.86 %, in

Nursultan – 37.03 %, in Almaty – 20.14 %, in Shymkent – 44.61 %

The subsequent operational info will likely be offered at 14.00.

