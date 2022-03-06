Americas

Voters Approve New Bristol-Plymouth Regional Tech Campus Plans

Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham1 hour ago
0 1 minute read


TAUNTON (CBS) – Plans to construct a brand new college constructing for the Bristol-Plymouth Regional Technical School have been accredited. Residents of Bristol County voted in a referendum on Saturday.

“As a District we are grateful to our sending communities for their support of a new school building, and ensuring a 21st-century career technical education for future generations at Bristol-Plymouth,” Superintendent Dr. Alexandre Magalhaes mentioned.

READ MORE: Boston Mask Mandate Lifted: Businesses Hope Less Restrictions Will Increase Revenue

District officers mentioned the present Bristol-Plymouth Regional Technical High School campus is outdated and too small. They mentioned constructing has a number of points together with asbestos, lack of accessibility, and extreme exterior deterioration.

READ MORE: ‘Very Moving’ Procession Held For Massachusetts State Trooper Tamar Bucci

The venture will value $305 million and building will take about eight years to finish.

MORE NEWS: Police Officer, Resident Injured By Fire At Fitchburg Apartment Complex

The state pays 40% of the constructing prices and the remaining will probably be paid for by the seven District communities, together with Taunton, Middleboro and Raynham.



Source link

Tags
Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham1 hour ago
0 1 minute read
Photo of Prince Abraham

Prince Abraham

Back to top button