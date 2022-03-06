Voters Approve New Bristol-Plymouth Regional Tech Campus Plans

TAUNTON (CBS) – Plans to construct a brand new college constructing for the Bristol-Plymouth Regional Technical School have been accredited. Residents of Bristol County voted in a referendum on Saturday.

“As a District we are grateful to our sending communities for their support of a new school building, and ensuring a 21st-century career technical education for future generations at Bristol-Plymouth,” Superintendent Dr. Alexandre Magalhaes mentioned.

District officers mentioned the present Bristol-Plymouth Regional Technical High School campus is outdated and too small. They mentioned constructing has a number of points together with asbestos, lack of accessibility, and extreme exterior deterioration.

The venture will value $305 million and building will take about eight years to finish.

The state pays 40% of the constructing prices and the remaining will probably be paid for by the seven District communities, together with Taunton, Middleboro and Raynham.