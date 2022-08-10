Americas

Voters cast their ballots in Kenyan presidential election with low turnout

Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham2 days ago
29 4 minutes read


The first voters within the Kibera slum in Nairobi, Kenya, look into one of many many polling rooms at Olympic Primary simply minutes earlier than voting commences on Tuesday.

Nickolai Hammar/NPR


Nickolai Hammar/NPR

Kenyans headed to the polls on Tuesday in a presidential election pitting a veteran opposition chief in opposition to the sitting deputy president.

In a twist, outgoing Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, who is not operating for reelection, threw his assist behind his longtime rival, Raila Odinga, as an alternative of his personal deputy, William Ruto.

With Odinga and Ruto in a good race, different contenders embody George Wajackoyah, a candidate with some unorthodox proposals, who had been polling in a distant third place.

In Kenya, promises of marijuana paradise electrify the electorate

Kenya has been a bellwether for democracy in East Africa. A dictatorship gave strategy to elections within the early 2000s. But since then, a number of the presidential contests have been marred by violence and irregularities.

On Tuesday, whereas some voters camped out at a polling station as early as 3 a.m., the election was marked by low turnout and a substantial amount of cynicism.

Preliminary outcomes might start to return out Tuesday evening however an official announcement of the winner is anticipated to take longer.

Deputy President and presidential candidate William Ruto, middle, greets supporters after casting his vote in Kenya’s common election in Sugoi. Kenyans are voting to decide on between opposition chief Raila Odinga and Ruto to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta after a decade in energy.

Brian Inganga/AP


Brian Inganga/AP

Presidential candidate Raila Odinga waves to his supporters after casting his vote on the Kibera Primary School.

Mosa’ab Elshamy/AP


Mosa’ab Elshamy/AP

A big crowd runs forward of a motorcade shuttling presidential candidate Raila Odinga, after he solid his votes within the Kibera slum in Nairobi.

Nickolai Hammar/NPR


Nickolai Hammar/NPR

Anne Wangiru, 43, a shopkeeper, solid her vote throughout the Kenyan common elections on the Ilbillis Primary School in Kajiado.

Marco Longari/AFP through Getty Images


Marco Longari/AFP through Getty Images

An election official marks the nail of a voter to point they’ve solid their ballots and accomplished voting at a polling station within the Mathare neighborhood of Nairobi.

Nickolai Hammar/NPR


Nickolai Hammar/NPR

Voters solid their ballots in a polling middle within the Mathare neighborhood of Nairobi. Despite pleasure across the metropolis, voter turnout was unexpectedly low.

Nickolai Hammar/NPR


Nickolai Hammar/NPR

Sam Papa, 27, did not go away his coal retailer in Mathare all day. He says each election interval, politicians drop off cash and guarantees. But after elections, nothing modifications. At the second, he says, his neighbors cannot afford the fundamentals. They vote, he says, as a result of the structure calls for it. But, ultimately, he is aware of that Kenyans are on their very own.

Nickolai Hammar/NPR


Nickolai Hammar/NPR

After a peaceful day of voting, life returns to regular within the Mathare neighborhood of Nairobi.

Nickolai Hammar/NPR


Nickolai Hammar/NPR

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission officers depend votes on the Mathare North Social Hall polling station throughout the presidential election in Nairobi.

Michele Spatari/Bloomberg through Getty Images


Michele Spatari/Bloomberg through Getty Images

Electoral Commission Officials depend votes inside a polling station after the official closing of the polls throughout Kenya’s common election at Mathare Social Hall in Nairobi.

Luis Tato/AFP through Getty Images


Luis Tato/AFP through Getty Images

