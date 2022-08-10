Voters cast their ballots in Kenyan presidential election with low turnout

toggle caption Nickolai Hammar/NPR

Kenyans headed to the polls on Tuesday in a presidential election pitting a veteran opposition chief in opposition to the sitting deputy president.

In a twist, outgoing Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, who is not operating for reelection, threw his assist behind his longtime rival, Raila Odinga, as an alternative of his personal deputy, William Ruto.

With Odinga and Ruto in a good race, different contenders embody George Wajackoyah, a candidate with some unorthodox proposals, who had been polling in a distant third place.

Kenya has been a bellwether for democracy in East Africa. A dictatorship gave strategy to elections within the early 2000s. But since then, a number of the presidential contests have been marred by violence and irregularities.

On Tuesday, whereas some voters camped out at a polling station as early as 3 a.m., the election was marked by low turnout and a substantial amount of cynicism.

Preliminary outcomes might start to return out Tuesday evening however an official announcement of the winner is anticipated to take longer.

