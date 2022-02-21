“Voters Don’t Run After Money”: Manipur’s Youngest Candidate With No Assets

Ningthoujam Popilal Singh, 26, is the youngest candidates in Manipur election.

Guwahati:

On a door-to-door marketing campaign is Ningthoujam Popilal Singh, 26, the youngest candidate contesting the Manipur meeting election in Sekmai constituency – the one Scheduled Caste reserved seat in Manipur.

Mr Singh, preventing on a Nationalist Congress Party, or NCP, ticket after being denied a Congress ticket, has zero property in response to the affidavit he submitted to the Election Commission. He is an odd one out in Manipur the place within the first section, 91 out of 173 candidates have been crorepatis.

In Manipur, the place it is virtually like a pre-requisite to get a ticket that one needs to be wealthy, Mr Singh is an exception.

He has a tricky battle at hand in Sekmai, a spot well-known for its native alcoholic beverage. Apart from Mr Singh, seven different candidates are within the fray.

“I am an unemployed graduate. I make a living for my family through private tuitions to students of my village. Voters of my constituency don’t run after money. You can’t win them with money,” Mr Singh informed NDTV.

He stated the local people is sponsoring his marketing campaign.

“He is a youth who does things for the community. His agenda for the future generation, what he does impresses me a lot, that’s why I support him,” stated Angom Ashakiran, including whether or not Mr Singh wins or loses, he positive is an inspiration for the younger to enter politics.

The ruling BJP in Manipur, led by Chief Minister N Biren Singh, is trying to win one other time period.

Removing the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, or AFSPA, is an enormous concern for all political events together with the Congress in Manipur.