Voting begins as Australia makes call on next PM

Polling locations have opened on the east coast as Scott Morrison and Anthony Albanese each begin election day chasing votes in Victoria.

About 5 million Australians had been anticipated to have already solid their votes since pre-poll opened two weeks in the past, which might simply eclipse the 2019 document.

But with the Federal election anticipated to be tight, each minute counts for the Liberal and Labor leaders, who’ve every clocked up about 50,000km over the six-week marketing campaign.

Labor is the favorite to win authorities for the primary time for the reason that 2010 election with the bookies and pollsters, however the Opposition’s lead has narrowed in current days.

Mr Morrison, who began Saturday within the Victorian regional citizens of McEwen, which Labor holds with a 5.3 per cent margin, has warned the winner is probably not clear till subsequent week.



