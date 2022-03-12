Voting ends in presidential elections in Turkmenistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 12

Trend:

Voting for the election of the President of Turkmenistan has

ended, Trend

reviews with regards to the Central Election Commission

(CEC).

97.12% of voters took half within the elections of the President of

Turkmenistan by 19:00.

97.68% voted in Akhal district, 97.29% in Balkan district,

96.80% in Dashoguz district, 97.13% in Lebap district, 96.97% in

Mary district, 97.51% of voters in Ashgabat metropolis.

Also, 90.93% of voters exterior the nation voted at polling

stations overseas.

In some polling stations exterior the nation, voting

continues.