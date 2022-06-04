Voting wrapped up without incident at hotly contested ANC Limpopo conference | News24

Although delayed, voting for the highest management was wrapped up with out incident on the ANC’s Limpopo convention.

The elected leaders are anticipated to be introduced at noon on Saturday.

Current Limpopo spokesperson Donald Selamolela declined nomination for the third candidate for treasurer.

Voting on the ANC’s fiercely contested Limpopo elective convention has concluded with out incident.

The voting course of solely began round 5:00 on Saturday morning, owing to extreme delays within the begin of the convention.

Once the convention began on Friday night, the method seemingly went off with out too many glitches.

Before nominations, there have been considerations round who needs to be allowed to vote, leading to delays.

Current chairperson Stanley Mathabatha and Dickson Masemola’s slates have been each nominated with out to many surprises.

Florence Radzilani, lesser-known Reuben Madadzhe, Basikopo Makamu, and Nakedi Sibanda-Kekana have been respectively nominated on the Mathabatha’s slate for deputy chairperson, secretary, deputy secretary, and treasurer.

Mopani District Mayor Pule Shayi, present provincial ANC secretary Soviet Lekganyane, Livhuwani Ligaraba, and Faith Chauke have been elected on Masemola’s slate as deputy chairperson, secretary, deputy secretary and treasurer candidates, respectively.

Current ANC Limpopo spokesperson Donald Selamolela was nominated from the ground as a 3rd candidate for treasurer, however he declined the nomination.

There was an try to nominate VBS-accused Danny Msiza by these supporting the Mathabatha slate, however the try was shortly quashed by ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile, with out Msiza’s letter, which indicated whether or not he accepted or declined nomination, even being learn.

“Comrade Msiza is not at the conference because he had to step aside, so he would not be taking part,” Mashatile informed delegates.

Leading as much as the convention, there have been threats of authorized motion by some disgruntled branches, whereas the provincial govt committee had additionally been compelled to disband the Waterberg area.

As such, there have been some considerations that unsavoury scenes may play themselves out on the convention venue, nevertheless no such occasions unfolded.

Instead, regardless of the extreme delays, delegates maintained excessive spirits, singing and chanting their most popular candidates’ names as they took half within the voting course of.

If the singing was something to go by, nearly all of delegates appeared sure that Mathabatha can be elected for a 3rd time period and that his slate would most likely safe all prime 5 positions.

Both candidates have, nevertheless, pledged to work collectively, regardless of the end result, to foster unity within the province and restore the arrogance of individuals within the social gathering.

