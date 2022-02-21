VR Vanitha retires from all forms of cricket

Cricket

The Wall
6 hours ago


The batter performed six ODIs and 16 T20Is for India Women

VR Vanitha, the batter who performed six ODIs and 16 T20Is for India Women from 2014 to 2016, has retired from all types of cricket. The 31-year-old made her announcement through Twitter, thanking the members of the family, buddies, mentors and team-mates – together with India gamers Jhulan Goswami and Mithali Raj – who had been a part of her journey within the sport, in addition to the 2 state associations – Karnataka and Bengal – that she represented in home cricket.



