VR Vanitha retires from all forms of cricket

VR Vanitha , the batter who performed six ODIs and 16 T20Is for India Women from 2014 to 2016, has retired from all types of cricket. The 31-year-old made her announcement through Twitter, thanking the members of the family, buddies, mentors and team-mates – together with India gamers Jhulan Goswami and Mithali Raj – who had been a part of her journey within the sport, in addition to the 2 state associations – Karnataka and Bengal – that she represented in home cricket.

Vanitha often opened the batting in T20 cricket and batted within the center order in ODIs. Her profession was marked by a bent to get off to begins with out fairly changing them – she made 5 25-plus scores in 15 T20I innings, for example, however solely managed a high rating of 41 – and ended up with ODI and T20I averages of 17.00 and 14.40 in consequence.

More not too long ago, although, Vanitha was in glorious kind for Bengal in the course of the 2021-22 home season, serving to them attain the semi-finals of the Women’s Senior One-Day Trophy. Her 225 runs included knocks of 61 towards Andhra and a 71-ball 107 towards Hyderabad, and amongst batters to attain a minimum of 150 runs within the event, her strike fee of 109.75 was the second-best.

Vanitha has not specified what she intends to do after hanging up her boots, however talked about in her farewell observe that she would dedicate herself to “grooming young talents in Cricket.”