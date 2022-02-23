‘Vulgar’: Women harassed over leaked nudes

An investigation reveals girls’s intimate footage are being shared on a social media app with out their consent to harass, disgrace and blackmail them.

Women around the globe have shared their experiences of being harassed with their intimate footage leaked with out their consent on a social media app Telegram in a brand new documentary.

Without Consent: Shared On Telegram, out there to stream on Flash, discovered that ladies’s photographs had been being shared to intimidate, disgrace and blackmail them on the platform Telegram.

The investigation discovered that teams and channels are circulating hundreds of secretly filmed, stolen or leaked non-public pictures of ladies in a minimum of 20 nations starting from Russia to Brazil, and Kenya to Malaysia.

Cuban lady Sara, not her actual identify, found a nude photograph she’d taken and shared with one individual had been posted on the social community. She mentioned she doesn’t know the way her image ended up in a bunch with 18,000 followers, lots of whom are from her neighbourhood and will all have seen her bare.

“I saw super vulgar comments about how hot I was, asking if there were more photos of me because they wanted to see more of my content,” she informed this system.

“It made me feel horrible.”

Men had been contacting Sara by way of her social profiles and telephone quantity, asking for extra footage of her.

“They made me feel like I was a prostitute because I’d shared intimate pictures of myself,” she mentioned.

“It meant I had no value as a woman.”

Created in 2013, Telegram now has extra customers than Twitter globally. The platform works like a mixture of Facebook and WhatsApp whereas customers may be nameless, and might publish publicly and privately.

Groups can have as much as 200,000 members and channels can broadcast to a vast viewers.

Produced by the BBC, Without Consent: Shared On Telegram hears from 4 girls – from Cuba, Kenya, Azerbaijan and Malaysia – who’ve had their intimate footage leaked, with devastating penalties.

Tech Legal Counsel at Access Now Natalia Krapiva mentioned Telegram was being weaponised and used in opposition to girls to silence them.

“We see that a lot being used in retaliation for women activists and journalists’ work of them being critical of the government and the families as well could be put at risk.”

Telegram declined an interview with the BBC, however issued a press release telling the broadcaster it does proactively monitor public areas and processes consumer reviews about content material which violates its phrases of service.

The on-line platform didn’t verify if posting individuals’s intimate pictures with out consent was allowed on the platform, or whether or not they had been eliminated.