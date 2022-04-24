‘Vulnerable’ Afghanistan veterans urged to lead Anzac Day march to avoid Vietnam-era stigma

“It has taken them 50 years to accept the disgraceful way that the Australian people treated them when they returned from operations,” Elliott stated. James, who served in Vietnam, stated it was “very important” to recognise the Afghanistan contingent’s service to make sure they felt valued. “There’s a few out there that are still hurt about what happened in the ’60s and ’70s, but we’ve got to get over that and move forward and make sure that it doesn’t happen again,” he stated. This 12 months marks 50 years since troops withdrew from Vietnam, and the eightieth anniversary for the reason that bombing of Darwin. NSW Police Assistant Commissioner Tony Cooke stated he expects a big turnout.

"I hope we can jam Elizabeth Street with people cheering them on," he stated. Elliott stated Anzac Day is an important occasion on the Australian secular calendar. "It's been a long time coming for many of us who have been waiting around to have our reunions after long delays," he stated. "Veterans rely on these annual occasions to ensure that their service is not only remembered by the community, but certainly they rely on that camaraderie and esprit de corps amongst those who served with them."

The RSL is encouraging individuals who cannot attend the marches to proceed to “light up the dawn” custom that started in 2020 when occasions have been cancelled. Minister for Veterans’ Affairs and Defence Personnel Andrew Gee additionally highlighted 2022 was the primary Anzac Day since Australian forces had withdrawn from Afghanistan. “That sacred duty of remembrance currently rests with our generation,” he stated. “There are many ways to mark Anzac Day, and it is very heartening to see local services returning this year now that COVID restrictions have eased. It will be the first Anzac Day since 2019 that many veterans and families can again come together with their communities for commemorations.” He stated Anzac Day is usually a difficult time for some households and that assist was out there by way of Open Arms – Veterans & Families Counselling on 1800 011 046, or openarms.gov.au.