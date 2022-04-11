VVIP Chopper Case: Court Summons Ex Chief Auditor, 4 Others

VVIP Chopper: Case includes Rs 3,600 crore contract for buy of 12 helicopters. (Representational)

New Delhi:

A Special Court on Monday issued summons in opposition to former Defence Secretary and former Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), Shashi Kant Sharma and Four India Airforce (IAF) retired officers in AgustaWestland VVIP Chopper alleged rip-off case.

Special Judge Arvind Kumar on Tuesday issued summons in opposition to all accused named within the supplementary cost sheet filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The court docket took cognizance of the cost sheet and directed all of the accused to look earlier than it on April 28, 2022.

CBI’s Special Public Prosecutor Advocate DP Singh argued earlier than the court docket on the purpose of cognizance.

The CBI has acquired a prosecution sanction in opposition to Shashi Kant Sharma. Earlier, the Central Bureau of Investigation had sought sanction from the federal government to prosecute former defence secretary and Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) Shashi Kant Sharma, in a case of alleged irregularities within the Rs 3,600-crore VVIP chopper deal.

The probe company had additionally sought sanctions to prosecute former Air Vice Marshal and three different former Indian Air Force officers.

Earlier, the CBI had filed the cost sheet in September 2020 in opposition to 15 accused together with individuals, and personal corporations in a case associated to the award of a contract to a UK-based firm for the availability of 12 VVIP helicopters.

The Agusta Westland case is a corruption case that’s being probed by CBI and ED. It has been alleged that bribes had been paid in the course of the UPA regime to “middlemen”, even perhaps politicians, when India agreed to purchase 12 AgustaWestland helicopters constructed by Italian defence manufacturing Company Finmeccanica at an estimated value of Rs 3,600 crore. Later in 2014, the mentioned deal was scrapped by the NDA Government.