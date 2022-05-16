VVS Laxman apologises for emoji in Andrew Symonds tribute tweet – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

The cricketing fraternity stays in deep shock over the passing of Andrew Symonds. After information of the previous Australian cricketer’s demise broke over the weekend, a number of gamers paid tribute to the all-rounder. However, former India batsman VVS Laxman’s tweet on Symonds led many individuals to request that he take down the publish.

The right-handed batter, who knew Symonds effectively, had mourned the Australian all-rounder’s dying on social media with an emotional publish. “Shocking information to get up to right here in India. Rest in peace my pricey good friend. Such tragic information’, Laxman wrote. He ended his publish with a heartbreak emoji, and a crying emoji. View Laxman’s tweet right here:

The former India batter was unaware that crying emoji he used was unapt for the tweet and is definitely used to indicate tears of pleasure. Fans had been fast to note the error. Many requested that the previous cricketer take down the publish. Take a take a look at some reactions right here:

Later on, Laxman apologised for the improper emoji.

Andrew Symonds was a key member of the Australian facet within the early 2000s. The all-rounder scored 5,088 runs in 198 ODI matches. He additionally scalped a complete of 133 wickets within the format. In the 26 Tests that he performed, Symonds scored 1,462 runs and scalped 24 wickets. The 46-year-old was additionally a part of Australia’s World Cup profitable squad in 2003 and 2007.

The information of Symonds’ demise in a deadly automotive crash comes simply months after the dying of two different Australian greats- Rod Marsh and Shane Warne.

Symonds and VVS Laxman performed collectively for the Deccan Chargers within the Indian Premier League. After being part of the Chargers for 3 seasons, Symonds shifted to Mumbai Indians in 2011, the place he performed 11 video games for the franchise. The all-rounder hung is boots from all codecs of the sport in 2012.