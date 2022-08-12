Sports
VVS Laxman will be head coach in Zimbabwe: BCCI secretary Jay Shah | Cricket News – Times of India
NEW DELHI: National Cricket Academy head VVS Laxman can be India’s appearing head coach for the upcoming tour of Zimbabwe as there may be solely a brief turnaround time between the sequence and the Asia Cup beginning on August 27 within the UAE, BCCI secretary Jay Shah stated on Friday.
“Yes, VVS Laxman will be in charge of the Indian team in Zimbabwe for the three-match ODI series. It’s not like Rahul Dravid is taking a break. The ODI series in Zimbabwe finishes on August 22 and Dravid along with Indian team will reach the UAE on August 23. Since there is little gap between the two events, Laxman will be in charge of the Indian squad in Zimbabwe,” BCCI secretary Shah informed PTI on Friday.
“Since only KL and Hooda are there with the ODI squad in Zimbabwe, it was only logical that the head coach would be with the T20 squad.”
The three ODIs in Zimbabwe can be performed in Harare on August 18, 20 and 22.
Shah additionally knowledgeable that KL Rahul and Deepak Hooda will immediately fly from Dubai to Harare as they’re a part of the Asia Cup squad.
The conference in BCCI has been that second string or A groups have all the time been monitored by the pinnacle of the NCA and therefore Laxman can be with the Indian squad when the primary crew is on project elsewhere.
When the Indian crew was in UK in June-July, Laxman was with the T20 squad in Ireland when Dravid was with the Test squad in England.
KL Rahul is making a comeback within the nationwide squad after recuperating from sports activities hernia surgical procedure.
He was initially not presupposed to be part of the Zimbabwe squad however for the reason that medical crew has deemed him match, he’s going to be with the crew for the three ODIs, which can be good apply for him forward of the massive ticket Asia Cup.
