VW’s new family SUV exposed

An up to date model of this fashionable and versatile family-hauler has been confirmed to reach in Australia very quickly, filling a niche within the line-up.

Volkswagen has up to date the seven-seat model of its versatile Tiguan household SUV.

The Tiguan Allspace bridges the hole between the smaller five-seat Tiguan and the bigger and way more costly Touareg.

Prices begin at $44,590 (earlier than on-road prices) and rise to $61,690.

Due to reach in showrooms from May, the Allspace is offered in six mannequin grades with the selection of 4 engines: three petrol and one diesel.

Base Life grades get two engine selections: a well-known 110kW/250Nm 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine – additionally discovered within the fashionable Golf small automobile – and a 2.0-litre four-cylinder unit making 132kW/320Nm.

The 1.4-litre engine is paired with a six-speed dual-clutch auto and front-wheel drive.

All different variants within the vary get all-wheel drive and a dual-clutch auto with seven ratios.

Life variations rating 18-inch alloy wheels, LED head and tail lights and an electrical tailgate.

Inside there’s an eight-inch central show and a ten.25-inch digital instrument show. Also customary is Apple CarPlay/Android Auto and a wi-fi machine charging pad.

Buyers of the mid-tier Elegance grade can select between a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine making 162kW/350Nm and a 2.0-litre turbodiesel producing 147kW/400Nm.

The entrance seats are heated and ventilated and the rear window seats even have a heating operate.

A much bigger 9.2-inch central touchscreen, ambient lighting and 19-inch alloy wheels add to the car’s attraction.

Top-spec R-Line variations have the identical engine choices because the Elegance grade however have 20-inch alloy wheels, numerous distinctive R-Line exterior styling tweaks, stainless-steel pedals and a R-Line steering wheel with haptic suggestions buttons.

All variations include a variety of energetic driver aids together with auto emergency braking, lane-keep help, blind spot detection and rear cross-traffic alert.