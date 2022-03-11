Australia

WA bat first against NSW in one-day final

WA are batting first after profitable the toss within the one-day cricket ultimate towards NSW at Melbourne’s Junction Oval.

The West Australian aspect options 9 worldwide gamers and the Blues’ line-up 4.

NSW beat WA in final 12 months’s ultimate.

WA: Ashton Turner (c), Josh Philippe (wk), D’Arcy Short, Shaun Marsh, Cameron Bancroft, Hilton Cartwright, Aaron Hardie, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, Matthew Kelly, Jason Behrendorff.

NSW: Kurtis Patterson (c), Matthew Gilkes, Daniel Hughes, Moises Henriques, Jack Edwards, Hayden Kerr, Daniel Sams, Baxter Holt (wk), Ben Dwarshuis, Adam Zampa, Tanveer Sangha.



