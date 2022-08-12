WA childcare centre fined after three children wander out gate

“Checks around outdoor areas should include a physical, not just visual, check of gates to ensure they are securely locked.”

In different unrelated incidents, a Mandurah centre was ordered to pay $20,000 in penalties and prices after 4 younger kids climbed by way of a fence and have been discovered on the verge of a four-lane freeway, in August 2020.

While in November that 12 months a childcare centre at Thornlie left a two-year-old lady unsupervised on a bus for nearly two hours.

AAP

