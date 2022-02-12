WA clamps down as outbreak surges

Western Australia will preserve onerous border measures regardless of recording extra native instances than these from interstate and abroad.

WA recorded 51 native instances of the virus on Friday — up from 37 the day earlier than.

Premier Mark McGowan stated a potential finish to the onerous border preparations could be reviewed all through February and native case numbers could be taken into consideration.

He added that enhanced public well being restrictions could be thought of to gradual the unfold of the virus domestically.

“As we get further community spread of the virus, particularly when it gets to hundreds and thousands of cases a day … that will be a difficult period,” Mr McGowan informed reporters.

“That’s something a bit foreign to us. We’ve been through two years of basically very little Covid — minuscule amounts of lockdown compared to other parts of Australia.”

Mr McGowan stated the outbreak was precisely what the state had been planning for in delaying its onerous border reopening, giving folks time to get a 3rd dose of vaccine.

It was additionally revealed on Friday that an aged man had grow to be the second individual in WA to die after contracting Covid-19 in the neighborhood for the reason that pandemic started.

The man, aged in his 70s, died at Joondalup Hospital.

According to WA Health, there isn’t a document of the person being vaccinated and he additionally had underlying well being circumstances.

Mr McGowan described the event as “significant and tragic”.

It is the second loss of life of an individual in WA who acquired the virus domestically for the reason that begin of the pandemic.

The man was not linked to the Juniper Aged Care outbreak.

Total new instances on Friday had been 99, together with 35 from interstate and 13 from abroad, taking the variety of lively instances to 482 in WA.

“Over the space of just a few days we’ve seen the number of local infections start to take off,” Mr McGowan stated.

“That growth in cases is what we expected since Omicron was first detected in Perth on January 2, but we are starting to see a clearer picture of what we are dealing with.

“It is no cause for panic. However, we do need to ensure we continue our Covid-safe measures to limit infection risk.”

The variety of folks in WA with a primary dose of vaccine is 98.3 per cent and for the second dose is 94.2 per cent.

One million folks, or 49.1 per cent of the inhabitants aged over 16, have acquired a 3rd dose.

“Omicron is here and if you’re not fully vaccinated, the virus can find you and it can have tragic consequences,” Mr McGowan stated.