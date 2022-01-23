WA COVID-19 new cases jump to 24 overnight, with another Fiona Stanley Hospital scare

Western Australia has recorded the very best each day whole of 24 new circumstances, with Omicron in the neighborhood and a scare at Fiona Stanley Hospital final night time.

Health Minister Amber-Jade Sanderson mentioned hospital attendees at the moment are thought of informal contacts and will likely be examined after a girl and her younger little one struggling COVID-19 had been incorrectly directed to attend within the emergency division as an alternative of being triaged to a COVID space.

Fiona Stanley Hospital has COVID-19 scare as Omicron spreads via group. Credit:Holly Thompson

Ms Sanderson wouldn’t reveal particulars of the mom and little one “who did everything right”, saying they had been directed to go to hospital after the kid had vomited and proven indicators of rising more and more sick with the virus.

She mentioned the kid was admitted in a single day however launched within the morning.