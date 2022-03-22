WA COVID cases jump back up above 7000, another death recorded
Western Australia has recorded one demise and 7075 new instances of COVID-19 in a single day, a soar again up after 4 consecutive days of falling case numbers.
Premier Mark McGowan introduced the spike on Tuesday morning after the state recorded simply 5566 new instances on Monday.
Two extra individuals are actually in intensive care, bringing the whole quantity to 6, and there are 180 individuals with COVID-19 in hospital.
A girl in her 80s who examined optimistic to COVID-19 additionally died on Sunday, which was reported to WA Health on Monday.
It was additionally introduced on Monday that non-public hospitals would have the ability to proceed with elective surgical procedures, after WA Health compelled the pause on day and single-night keep class three surgical procedures in addition to non-urgent class two surgical procedures on March 14.
This was carried out to ease anticipated strain on the hospital system from the Omicron outbreak and workers furloughs, however that strain has not but eventuated and the federal government stated a overview by WA Health and Chief Health Officer Andy Robertson discovered surgical procedures might restart.
More to return.