WA COVID cases jump back up above 7000, another death recorded

Western Australia has recorded one demise and 7075 new instances of COVID-19 in a single day, a soar again up after 4 consecutive days of falling case numbers.

Premier Mark McGowan introduced the spike on Tuesday morning after the state recorded simply 5566 new instances on Monday.

WA Premier Mark McGowan. Credit:Flavio Brancaleone

Two extra individuals are actually in intensive care, bringing the whole quantity to 6, and there are 180 individuals with COVID-19 in hospital.

A girl in her 80s who examined optimistic to COVID-19 additionally died on Sunday, which was reported to WA Health on Monday.