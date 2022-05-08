WA government to pump $1.6 billion of budget surplus into COVID measures
$635 million to safe Rapid Antigen Tests (RATs) and run the WA Free RAT Program
$537 million in well being providers together with for COVID-19 testing and monitoring, medical gear, contact tracing, lodge quarantine and the vaccination roll out
$237 million to help companies together with small enterprise grants and trade help and aid
$61 million in the direction of State Emergency Management Response initiatives by police, together with border controls, cleansing, private protecting gear and the operation of the 13 COVID hotline
$42.5 million in the direction of college COVID-19 measures – implementing air flow methods, enhanced college cleansing, administrative and make contact with tracing help, masks, and distribution of RATs
$28 million in the direction of the continuation and operation of pandemic communications and knowledge response, and preparedness initiatives.