WA government to pump $1.6 billion of budget surplus into COVID measures

$635 million to safe Rapid Antigen Tests (RATs) and run the WA Free RAT Program

$537 million in well being companies together with for COVID-19 testing and monitoring, medical tools, contact tracing, lodge quarantine and the vaccination roll out

$237 million to help companies together with small enterprise grants and business help and aid

$61 million in direction of State Emergency Management Response initiatives by means of police, together with border controls, cleansing, private protecting tools and the operation of the 13 COVID hotline

$42.5 million in direction of college COVID-19 measures – implementing air flow methods, enhanced college cleansing, administrative and get in touch with tracing help, masks, and distribution of RATs

$28 million in direction of the continuation and operation of pandemic communications and knowledge response, and preparedness initiatives.