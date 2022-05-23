WA government’s free lollipop RATs wildly inaccurate, claim parents

“The McGowan Government’s free RAT program has assisted thousands of West Australian households with their testing requirements during the Omicron outbreak and WA is the only jurisdiction in the country that has provided RATs for free,” she stated.

“RATs are an approved diagnostic tool and all RATs used in WA have been approved by the Therapeutic Goods Administration.”

The TGA has engaged the Doherty Institute to undertake impartial laboratory testing of COVID-19 fast antigen checks to confirm the producer’s claims relating to the analytical sensitivity.

“All COVID-19 rapid antigen tests must meet the minimum requirements to be approved by the authority and each manufacturer is required to submit validation data that demonstrates their test meets the minimum performance and sensitivity criteria,” a spokesperson stated.

Results are anticipated in June.