WA government’s free lollipop RATs wildly inaccurate, claim parents
“The McGowan Government’s free RAT program has assisted thousands of West Australian households with their testing requirements during the Omicron outbreak and WA is the only jurisdiction in the country that has provided RATs for free,” she stated.
“RATs are an approved diagnostic tool and all RATs used in WA have been approved by the Therapeutic Goods Administration.”
The TGA has engaged the Doherty Institute to undertake impartial laboratory testing of COVID-19 speedy antigen assessments to confirm the producer’s claims relating to the analytical sensitivity.
“All COVID-19 rapid antigen tests must meet the minimum requirements to be approved by the authority and each manufacturer is required to submit validation data that demonstrates their test meets the minimum performance and sensitivity criteria,” a spokesperson stated.
Results are anticipated in June.
The TGA has published a list of manufacturers who’ve supplied proof about their assessments’ performances.
The Chinese producers of the V-CHEK COVID-19 antigen saliva take a look at has self reported it confirmed proof of efficiency towards Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta, Kappa, Epsilon and Omicron variants.
It’s product disclosure lists its skill to detect the Omicron variant as decrease than different variants.
Deakin University epidemiologist Catherine Bennett stated the saliva take a look at – the place a consumer spits right into a tube, or sucks on a swab – are usually thought-about much less dependable than nasal swabs.
“But you wouldn’t expect them to fail with very person on multiple tests when you know through other means they have an active infection,” she stated.
“It may be a batch issue, it was stored incorrectly or just a short-term manufacturing glitch, but worrying all the same to hear so many false negative results.“
Bennett said the V-CHEK brand required higher concentrations of virus particles to detect a positive case, however since Omicron infections came with a higher viral load it should work just as well at peak infectiousness.
“But they may be less accurate at early detection or past the peak in people who may still be infectious,” she stated.