WA gun owners demand apology for police map showing their locations

"Should the WA police not have a duty to protect this information rather than give it out publicly?" he stated. "Because I believe now my gun safe is a target for criminals who otherwise would never have known I or my safe existed. "If someone stole my firearm off me and used it for crime, it would hurt me, I would feel awful." Mr Papalia didn't apologise for the maps; as an alternative, a spokesman stated anybody trying to choose the placement of a firearm proprietor from the maps would simply be guessing.

“The maps were prepared by police to be supplied to the media. We’re advised that in order to maintain, as far as reasonably practical, the anonymity of the location, street names and many other features were removed,” he stated. “The markings on the map span several potential house locations. “Notwithstanding the above measures some people may seek to guess the location but it remains just that, a guess. “The reality is that this modified and de-identified street map is typical in terms of gun ownership and gun density in every single suburb in Perth.” Police Commissioner Chris Dawson informed 6PR’s Gareth Parker the maps didn’t ‘particularise’ addresses.