WA Liberals defend community petitions after ‘data harvesting’ claim

One Labor campaigner informed WAtoday they watched the petitions carefully to foretell the place their opponents have been anticipated to throw money as polling day drew nearer. The petitions require signees to supply private particulars and their emails with the disclaimer that they may obtain additional updates concerning the petition. Some have almost 500 signatures. Emails are one of many first items of knowledge political events use to construct profiles of voters’ habits and political leanings, and can be utilized on platforms comparable to Facebook to develop extra focused promoting. Greens integrity spokeswoman Larissa Waters described the petitions as “fake community interactions” given they have been promoted by candidates, in some situations, days earlier than an election dedication was made.

West Australian Greens senator Dorinda Cox mentioned the petitions have been “opportunistic hustles” and one of many causes individuals have been dropping religion in politics. “West Australian voters can spot dodgy data harvesting dressed up as ‘community petitions’, and they resent it almost as much as they do receiving unsolicited spam texts from Clive Palmer,” she mentioned. “If parties really want to hear from their constituents, they should try getting out there and knocking on a few doors for a change.” But a Liberal occasion spokesman denied that the petitions have been instruments to reap knowledge from voters. “Petitions are legitimate tools that have been used by candidates for decades, so voters can show support for proposed projects,” he mentioned.

“By signing a petition, these voters consent to receiving further updates on the projects they have shown support for.” Loading The occasion didn’t reply to questions on who noticed the petitions or how they helped candidates safe election commitments. Last yr, WA Labor capitalised on the recognition of Premier Mark McGowan by creating web forms allowing people to wish him a happy birthday and happy Father’s Day. At the time, Curtin University affiliate professor of web research Tama Leaver mentioned the occasion had legally finished nothing mistaken, legally, nevertheless it was disingenuous to make use of Father’s Day to get voter particulars for a database for future campaigning.