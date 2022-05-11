WA lithium prospects shine for Kalamazoo

Kalamazoo Resources has managed to carve out a spot for itself in what has quick turn out to be one of many nation’s hottest lithium searching grounds at Marble Bar in WA. The firm’s Marble Bar Lithium Project continues to tease out intriguing hints of its potential with pegmatite outcrops found throughout the tenure containing seen lithium mineralisation.

Encouragingly, discipline analysis performed on soil anomalies utilizing transportable x-ray fluorescence, or pXRF, indicated a few of the outcrops containing the seen mineralisation embody lepidolite while rock chip pattern assay outcomes had been additionally examined for lithium oxide and tantalum.

Adding to the intrigue, Kalamazoo says the lithium-mineralised pegmatite dykes within the mission development into its adjoining, not too long ago granted tenement. As a consequence, it seems Kalamazoo has managed to broaden its footprint throughout what’s now taking form as extremely potential exploration grounds. Confirming the prospectivity of the terrain, outcomes of pXRF evaluation level to the best Lithium Index soil geochemistry anomaly which extends out for greater than 2 sq. kilometres.

The ongoing fieldwork at Marble Bar is delivering glorious outcomes with the identification of a number of pegmatite dykes containing seen lithium mineralisation and rock chip assay outcomes as much as 1.6 per cent Li2O and 372 ppm Ta. These discoveries are lining up effectively with our pXRF soil anomalies, and we’re happy to see the pegmatite dykes extending into our newly granted tenement E45/5970.

We contemplate the potential for LCT pegmatite mineralisation within the fast space could be very excessive, which is supported by Global Lithium’s close by Archer deposit (10.5Mt @ 1.0% Li20) to the north.

The grant of two extra tenements at Marble Bar and DOM’s Hill additional expands our lithium exploration tenure within the fast space, which are actually the topic of extra soil sampling and exploration exercise along with our JV exploration accomplice SQM. We are anticipating the graduation of drilling throughout each initiatives in the direction of the tip of June 2022.

The firm has definitely jumped with each ft into its lithium exploration which additionally contains embarking on a three way partnership with Chilean lithium producer Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. The companions have already accomplished a 200m x 100m regional soil geochemistry program throughout each Marble Bar and the DOM’s Hill Lithium Project and Kalamazoo has now launched right into a broader regional soil sampling program at its wholly-owned Pear Creek Lithium Project.

Pear Creek spans an approximate 25-kilometre strike size of traditional granite-greenstone terrain ranging between 1km and 7km in width. The space has been coined the ‘Goldilocks Zone’ by Kalamazoo attributable to its prospectivity for pegmatite hosted lithium-caesium-tantalum mineralisation.

As a results of Kalamazoo’s efforts in increasing its horizons, the corporate now holds a little bit over 350 sq. kilometres of potential lithium exploration floor throughout the Marble Bar and DOM’s Hill initiatives whereas the Pear Creek Lithium Project’s 147 sq. kilometres of tenure is highly-prospective for each lithium and gold with all three initiatives thought-about prime searching grounds for pegmatite-hosted lithium-caesium-tantalum, or LCT, mineralisation in addition to the dear yellow steel.

Marble Bar has shortly turn out to be some of the sought-after exploration websites in WA, positioned close to the Moolyella Monzogranite which is an inferred LCT-pegmatite supply and runs alongside the margin of the Moolyella tin and tantalum alluvial discipline.

Adding to the attraction of the deal with, the Archer Lithium Deposit, owned by Global Lithium Resources, sits simply 25 kilometres to the north and in addition shares a border with the Moolyella tin and tantalum discipline. Global Lithium, which listed on the ASX nearly a yr in the past to the day in a $10m IPO now boasts a market cap near $300m with a maiden Inferred Resource of 10.5 million tonnes at 1.0 per cent lithium oxide. The firm has additionally simply confirmed a mammoth 60,000m RC program at Archer which will definitely create much more of a buzz at Marble Bar.

Amongst all this exercise and profitable exploration, Kalamazoo has managed to wedge its method onto a few of the most sought-after and potential lithium floor within the nation at Marble Bar with all of the early indications suggesting the deal with greater than deserves its popularity.

Is your ASX-listed firm doing one thing attention-grabbing? Contact: matt.birney@wanews.com.au