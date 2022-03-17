WA logs more than 7000 new cases overnight, peak to come ‘within days’
More than 7000 folks examined optimistic for COVID-19 in Western Australia yesterday and there are actually 31,211 energetic instances within the state.
Premier Mark McGowan appeared at a press convention alongside Prime Minister Scott Morrison in Perth on Thursday after leaving a self-imposed isolation interval following his return from Sydney.
He mentioned there have been 140 folks in WA hospitals with COVID-19, and 4 had been requiring remedy in intensive care.
Mr McGowan mentioned a lady who had been residing in aged care, in her 80s, has died with COVID. He understood she had been in palliative care.
“We expect that we are a few days away from our caseload peak, our hospitalisation peak will come after that,” Mr McGowan mentioned.
“But I think what this shows, certainly the low hospitalisation rate and a low rate of ICU people, is that our preparedness and our high first, second and third-dose vaccination rates has paid huge dividends.”
The third-dose vaccination charge is now over 71 per cent.
“We have the highest vaccination rate of any state in Australia, one of the highest vaccination rates of anywhere in the world, if not the highest vaccination rate,” Mr McGowan mentioned.
“So we’re in a very, very good position to deal with what is coming out in the coming weeks.”
Of the 7151 instances, 3354 had been confirmed by way of PCR testing, with 3797 by way of self-reported optimistic fast antigen checks.