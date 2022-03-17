WA logs more than 7000 new cases overnight, peak to come ‘within days’

More than 7000 folks examined optimistic for COVID-19 in Western Australia yesterday and there are actually 31,211 energetic instances within the state.

Premier Mark McGowan appeared at a press convention alongside Prime Minister Scott Morrison in Perth on Thursday after leaving a self-imposed isolation interval following his return from Sydney.

He mentioned there have been 140 folks in WA hospitals with COVID-19, and 4 had been requiring remedy in intensive care.

Mr McGowan mentioned a lady who had been residing in aged care, in her 80s, has died with COVID. He understood she had been in palliative care.